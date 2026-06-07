Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day In Huntsville On June 21

The Town of Huntsville is once again coming together with Hope Arises Project Inc., Huntsville Festival of the Arts, Huntsville Public Library and Downtown Huntsville BIA to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD). Join us on Sunday, June 21 for a day filled with music, storytelling, teachings and connection – highlighting the vibrant cultures, traditions, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. This important community event offers opportunities for residents and visitors to learn, reflect, and engage.

Music, Artisans, and Market at River Mill Park

River Mill Park will come alive with Indigenous artisans, craftspeople, educators and entertainers for a day of song, story, and community. Start your day strolling through the Indigenous vendor market, running between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and stay for a full day of festivities on stage and in the park. Mayor Nancy Alcock will officially kick off the celebrations at noon with opening remarks, and a land acknowledgement and smudging ceremony.

There will be plenty of live entertainment, with performances by the Lyons Sisters, Jared Big Canoe, and Canadian singer-songwriter Logan Staats.The public can also join in on some of the programming being offered throughout the day to experience first-hand Indigenous traditions and contemporary culture.

This free event is open to the public and offers residents and visitors a chance to celebrate and support the richness of Indigenous entrepreneurs, artists and culture in the heart of Huntsville.

As an outdoor event, the schedule of activities may be impacted by inclement weather. For more information, including weather updates and a full schedule of events, visit our event page on huntsville.ca or follow us on social media.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.