Kilworthy Resident Charged With Impaired While Riding A Lawn Mower

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local resident with impaired driving on a lawn maintenance vehicle.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, just before 1:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a concern over the behaviour of a local resident who was driving his lawn maintenance vehicle on Amelia Cr, Gravenhurst. Officers arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 57-year-old Frank Doran of Kilworthy, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.