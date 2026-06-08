OPP Reminding Cyclists They Are Required To Obey All Rules Of The Road After Collision On Friday

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding road users that everyone must do their part in keeping area roads safe.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, at 5:20 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a collision between a bicycle and a motor vehicle near Entrance Drive and Queen Street in Bracebridge. Fortunately, there were no significant injuries.

Police are reminding cyclists that they are required to obey all rules of the road, in particular, cyclists must stop at stop signs, crosswalks and intersections before proceeding and signal using arm signals. Cyclists are also required to have a bell or horn attached to their bicycle, wear a helmet is they are under the age of 18, and have a light and reflectors.