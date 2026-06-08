Rotary People Of Action Huntsville Creates Accessible Outdoor Learning And Gathering Space At Huntsville High School

Students, educators, and community members will soon benefit from a

new accessible outdoor gathering and learning space thanks to a partnership between

Rotary People of Action Huntsville and Huntsville High School.

Through a project supported by a Rotary District Grant, the club has acquired and installed

three accessible outdoor picnic tables at Huntsville High School. The $4,500 project was

designed to create a welcoming, inclusive, and functional outdoor space that can be used

by students during the school day and by community members during evenings and

weekends.

The accessible tables provide seating that can accommodate individuals using

wheelchairs and other mobility devices, ensuring that all students and visitors can

comfortably participate in outdoor activities. The tables will offer students a dedicated area

to enjoy snacks and lunch, connect with friends, and participate in outdoor classroom

activities. The space will also be available for community use outside of school hours,

particularly for visitors to the nearby Summit Centre.

“One of the needs identified by the school was the lack of outdoor facilities where students

could gather and where teachers could conduct classes outside,” said Brent, President of

Rotary People of Action Huntsville. “At the same time, there was a need for additional

seating for community members using the area. By installing accessible tables, we are

helping to create a space that everyone can enjoy.”

Rotarians worked closely with school representatives to determine the best location for the

tables, procure the equipment, and coordinate installation. The project reflects Rotary’s

commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and creating spaces that benefit the entire

community.

The project also carries special significance for the club. It was inspired by the vision of the

late Sharon Wallace, a dedicated Rotarian whose passion for service and community

impact helped guide the club’s first successful District Grant application. Alongside fellow

Rotarian Anita Gleeson, Sharon championed the grant process and encouraged the club to

think bigger about the ways Rotary could support local needs.

“This project is a wonderful example of Sharon’s legacy in action,” said Anita. “She believed

deeply in Rotary’s ability to create positive change, and these tables will serve students and

community members for years to come.”

The official unveiling of the tables will take place on June 11, when members of Rotary

People of Action Huntsville gather at Huntsville High School to recognize the completion of

the project and celebrate Sharon Wallace’s contributions to Rotary and the community.

Rotary People of Action Huntsville continues to support projects that strengthen the

community, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for people of all ages and

abilities to connect, learn, and thrive.