Rotary People Of Action Huntsville Creates Accessible Outdoor Learning And Gathering Space At Huntsville High School

Students, educators, and community members will soon benefit from a
new accessible outdoor gathering and learning space thanks to a partnership between
Rotary People of Action Huntsville and Huntsville High School.
Through a project supported by a Rotary District Grant, the club has acquired and installed
three accessible outdoor picnic tables at Huntsville High School. The $4,500 project was
designed to create a welcoming, inclusive, and functional outdoor space that can be used
by students during the school day and by community members during evenings and
weekends.
The accessible tables provide seating that can accommodate individuals using
wheelchairs and other mobility devices, ensuring that all students and visitors can
comfortably participate in outdoor activities. The tables will offer students a dedicated area
to enjoy snacks and lunch, connect with friends, and participate in outdoor classroom
activities. The space will also be available for community use outside of school hours,
particularly for visitors to the nearby Summit Centre.
“One of the needs identified by the school was the lack of outdoor facilities where students
could gather and where teachers could conduct classes outside,” said Brent, President of
Rotary People of Action Huntsville. “At the same time, there was a need for additional
seating for community members using the area. By installing accessible tables, we are
helping to create a space that everyone can enjoy.”
Rotarians worked closely with school representatives to determine the best location for the
tables, procure the equipment, and coordinate installation. The project reflects Rotary’s
commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and creating spaces that benefit the entire
community.
The project also carries special significance for the club. It was inspired by the vision of the
late Sharon Wallace, a dedicated Rotarian whose passion for service and community
impact helped guide the club’s first successful District Grant application. Alongside fellow
Rotarian Anita Gleeson, Sharon championed the grant process and encouraged the club to
think bigger about the ways Rotary could support local needs.
“This project is a wonderful example of Sharon’s legacy in action,” said Anita. “She believed
deeply in Rotary’s ability to create positive change, and these tables will serve students and
community members for years to come.”
The official unveiling of the tables will take place on June 11, when members of Rotary
People of Action Huntsville gather at Huntsville High School to recognize the completion of
the project and celebrate Sharon Wallace’s contributions to Rotary and the community.
Rotary People of Action Huntsville continues to support projects that strengthen the
community, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for people of all ages and
abilities to connect, learn, and thrive.