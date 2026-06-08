Bracebridge Salvation Army Thrift Store Closing This Week

After more than 30 years of serving the community, the Bracebridge Salvation Army Thrift Store will permanently close its doors this week due to concerns about the financial sustainability of the store.

“Effective June 12, 2026, The Salvation Army will be ceasing operations of its Bracebridge Thrift Store,” said Gina Haggett, Divisional Director for Public Relations for the Ontario Division of The Salvation Army. “Following a careful operational review, The Salvation Army made the difficult decision to close its Thrift Store operations [in Bracebridge] as it was determined that the long-term financial sustainability of the store is no longer viable.”

Haggett noted that this decision was made particularly due to the presence of several other gently used clothing and houseware resale shops operating within the community, resulting in the ‘SalMart’ not seeing the foot traffic it did in the past.

“Bracebridge Salvation Army Thrift Store management and staff are grateful for the support of donors and shoppers throughout the many years the store was in operation,” read a statement from The Salvation Army South Muskoka Ministries.

Initial reactions of shock and sadness were seen across social media following the announcement, with many worried that the Gravenhurst Thrift Store, along with the food banks in both Gravenhurst and Bracebridge, would close as well.

Haggett assured that this is not the case.

“The Salvation Army remains committed to serving those in need in Bracebridge through The Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Services food bank at 185 Manitoba Street, and through our Gravenhurst Thrift Store at 155 Muskoka Road North, for years to come.”

With the Gravenhurst Thrift Store only 15 minutes away from the Bracebridge one, it will become the primary Salvation Army Thrift Store in the area. Officials encourage all shoppers and donors to visit that location.