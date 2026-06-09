Former Air Canada Captain From Barrie Arrested For Flying Over 900 Flights Without Licence 

Investigators with the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a former Air Canada captain following a four-month fraud and forgery investigation.

In January 2026, a criminal investigation, known as Project Icarus, was launched after Transport Canada initiated a regulatory review into the licensing credentials and conduct of a commercial airline captain.

The subsequent police investigation revealed that the accused allegedly used fraudulent pilot licences during his career and service as a captain.

Through the execution of a residential search warrant and other judicial authorizations, investigators obtained evidence indicating the accused allegedly deceived both his employer, Air Canada, and the federal civil aviation regulator, Transport Canada.

The accused retired from Air Canada in 2025 after a 27-year career, prior to the initiation of both the regulatory and criminal investigations. Between 2009 and 2025, he was assigned to more than 900 domestic and international flights as a captain and earned over $2.9 million in salary.

On June 1, 2026, 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall, of Barrie, Ont., was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Fraud Over $5,000

Uttering Forged Documents x2

Possession of Counterfeit Mark x3

Public Mischief

Records indicate that while Wall possessed a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL-A), he did not hold the required Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL-A) necessary to operate aircraft, including a Boeing 777, as a captain.

Throughout his career, Wall also held several positions with the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), including serving as Chair of the Master Executive Council, the governing body of the ACPA.