Two People Face Several Charges After February Shooting In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people in relation to a weapons offence that occurred in Gravenhurst.

Back On February 9, 2026, at 9:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a 9-1-1 call from an address on Bethune Drive South in Gravenhurst after a woman had suffered a gunshot wound. The involved woman was transported to hospital and then transferred to a Toronto area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Officers recovered a firearm in the residence and the Muskoka Crime Unit began an investigation into the incident, which was detailed and time consuming and as a result, have charged two people.

On June 3, 2026, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Chantelle Conway-Penrose, of Gravenhurst, with the following:

Careless Use of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking X 2

Possession of Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 25, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On August 12, 2026, police arrested and charged 31-year-old Angela Morgan, of Gravenhurst, with:

Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon without Authority

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with ammo

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 13, 2026 for a bail hearing, to answer to her charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com, reference incident number E260181084.