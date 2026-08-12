Lets Go To Huntsville Ribfest August 14–16, 2026

On behalf of Ontario Festival Group and the Ribfest X Tour, it is our pleasure to invite you to Huntsville Ribfest X 2026, taking place August 14–16, 2026 at the Canada Summit Centre in beautiful Huntsville.
Join us for an exciting weekend celebrating award-winning BBQ, live entertainment, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and community spirit in the heart of Muskoka. As one of the region’s premier summer festivals, Huntsville Ribfest X brings together residents, visitors, businesses, and community organizations for a memorable weekend of food, music, and fun.
📅 Saturday, August 15
5:30 PM – Welcoming Ceremonies
Join local elected officials, community leaders, sponsors, media, and special guests as we officially welcome Huntsville Ribfest X to the community and celebrate another exciting stop on the Ontario Ribfest X Tour.
📅 Sunday, August 16
2:00 PM – Blind Judging Competition
Experience the excitement as our panel of guest judges samples and evaluates award-winning BBQ, with participating rib teams competing for top honours in Best Ribs, Best BBQ Sauce, and Best Beef Brisket.
4:30 PM – Closing Ceremonies & Awards Presentation
Help us recognize this year’s Rib Team champions and celebrate another successful weekend before the festival concludes.
Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy:
- Award-winning North American Rib Teams
- Live entertainment and tribute performances
- Ontario Youth Battle of the Bands
- Marketplace vendors and artisans
- Kids Zone and family activities
- Licensed beer garden
- Delicious festival food and sweet treats
- Free parking
- Pet-friendly grounds
We hope you will join us in celebrating another exciting weekend of community, entertainment, and great food while supporting one of Muskoka’s signature summer events.
We look forward to welcoming you to Huntsville Ribfest X!
*This Article Is Sponsored By: Ontario Festival Group and the Ribfest X Tour