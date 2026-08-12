Lets Go To Huntsville Ribfest August 14–16, 2026

On behalf of Ontario Festival Group and the Ribfest X Tour, it is our pleasure to invite you to Huntsville Ribfest X 2026, taking place August 14–16, 2026 at the Canada Summit Centre in beautiful Huntsville.

Join us for an exciting weekend celebrating award-winning BBQ, live entertainment, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and community spirit in the heart of Muskoka. As one of the region’s premier summer festivals, Huntsville Ribfest X brings together residents, visitors, businesses, and community organizations for a memorable weekend of food, music, and fun.

📅 Saturday, August 15

5:30 PM – Welcoming Ceremonies

Join local elected officials, community leaders, sponsors, media, and special guests as we officially welcome Huntsville Ribfest X to the community and celebrate another exciting stop on the Ontario Ribfest X Tour.

📅 Sunday, August 16

2:00 PM – Blind Judging Competition

Experience the excitement as our panel of guest judges samples and evaluates award-winning BBQ, with participating rib teams competing for top honours in Best Ribs, Best BBQ Sauce, and Best Beef Brisket.

4:30 PM – Closing Ceremonies & Awards Presentation

Help us recognize this year’s Rib Team champions and celebrate another successful weekend before the festival concludes.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy:

Award-winning North American Rib Teams

Live entertainment and tribute performances

Ontario Youth Battle of the Bands

Marketplace vendors and artisans

Kids Zone and family activities

Licensed beer garden

Delicious festival food and sweet treats

Free parking

Pet-friendly grounds

We hope you will join us in celebrating another exciting weekend of community, entertainment, and great food while supporting one of Muskoka’s signature summer events.

We look forward to welcoming you to Huntsville Ribfest X!

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Ontario Festival Group and the Ribfest X Tour