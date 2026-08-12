Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after responding to a crash in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a crash notification from a vehicle that had left the roadway and rolled over on West Lionshead Road in Gravenhurst. Initial information was that the driver was trapped, however attending paramedics and officers were able to assist her in exiting the vehicle. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured.

Police have charged 50-year-old Christine Spencer of Toronto, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 22, 2026 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving has a significant impact on the safety of Muskoka roads, if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call police. The immediate consequences for driving while impaired are significant and include a 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.