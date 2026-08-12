Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired And Dangerous Operation

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual following traffic complaints involving a suspected impaired driver.

On August 10th, 2026, at approximately 10:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner. Police located the vehicle on Raymond Road in the Town of Bracebridge.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Wilson, 42-years-old of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Wilson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026.

In addition, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment were imposed.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.