Ontario Ends Social Assistance For People Living In Canada Illegally

The Ontario government is strengthening the rules for Ontario’s social assistance programs to ensure that only people who are living in Canada legally can receive financial assistance from Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program. The new regulations, which take effect immediately, will protect taxpayer dollars and ensure Ontario’s social assistance programs are focused on supporting only families and individuals facing financial hardship who are legally authorized to live in Canada.

“Our government will always be there for those that need it most, but taxpayer-funded social assistance should not go to people living in Canada illegally,” said Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “These changes will protect taxpayer dollars and ensure these programs are there for the people who they were intended to support.”

The province has amended regulations under the Ontario Works Act, 1997 and the Ontario Disability Support Program Act, 1997, to provide clarity on who is eligible for social assistance. Under the updated rules, the following individuals are not eligible for social assistance:

Individuals who are in Canada illegally; and

Individuals authorized to remain in Canada on a temporary basis, for example, those here with student visas, work permits or as visitors and tourists.

These changes take effect immediately to stop people who are not authorized to remain in Canada from receiving these financial supports, ensuring Ontario’s government-funded social assistance programs are reserved for people who meet the province’s eligibility requirements.

Ontario is continuing to strengthen social assistance and ensure supports are available to its most vulnerable residents. Since September 2022, the province has increased ODSP rates by nearly 23 percent and has tied annual increases to the rate of inflation.