Port Of Orillia In-Water Boat Show Returns June 12–14, 2026

The Port of Orillia will be buzzing with activity this weekend as the annual Port of Orillia In-Water Boat Show returns June 12 through 14, 2026, marking the unofficial start of the summer boating season in Orillia.

Each year, the In-Water Boat Show serves as a key kickoff event for the Port of Orillia, attracting boating enthusiasts, shoppers, and visitors from across Ontario to Orillia’s waterfront. The event includes in-water displays showcasing over 100 boats from 15 of the region’s top boat dealers, along with entertainment and a massive waterfront vendor market.

“Because the Port of Orillia is primarily a transient marina, we typically don’t see a significant increase in moorage until the warmer days of summer,” said Allan Lafontaine, Executive Director of the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce and Harbour Master at the Port of Orillia. “The Boat Show marks the turning point when we start to experience much more boat traffic, and it’s an ideal time for anyone considering purchasing a boat or upgrading their craft to see the newest products and models available.”

Those looking to sell a boat are in luck as well, as this year’s event features dedicated dock space for used boat sales. Private sellers can book a space to showcase their vessel to the thousands of prospective buyers who attend the show.

“We know that boat shoppers travel to Orillia from across Ontario specifically for this event,” said Lafontaine. “The used boat dock gives sellers direct access to a highly targeted audience and creates even more value for visitors attending the show.”

Anyone interested in booking used boat sale space can do so by contacting events@orillia.com or 705-326-4424 x202.

Beyond the boats, a spectacular selection of vendors will be set up along the waterfront, offering marine products, services, outdoor recreation equipment, unique shopping opportunities, and food. A limited number of vendor spaces remain available, and interested vendors can sign up at www.orillia.com.

The event offers an ideal opportunity for both residents and visitors to spend a day exploring Orillia’s beautiful waterfront. Visitors can also take advantage of the close proximity to Downtown Orillia, where they can visit the popular Saturday Farmers’ Market, local boutiques, restaurants, cafés, and attractions.

Admission to the show is free.

For complete event information, exhibitor details, and show hours, visit https://www.orillia.com/boatshow/.

The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce is a non- profit association providing a voice for an integrated and prosperous business community. The Chamber’s mandate is to foster economic development and advocate on behalf of its members to promote sustainable growth in Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Ramara, and Rama.