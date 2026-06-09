Muskoka’s 30-Year Solid Waste Master Plan Advances To Council Review

Residents invited to learn more ahead of Council discussion on June 15

Muskoka, ON – How should Muskoka manage and pay for waste over the next 30 years? The District of Muskoka is taking an important step in answering that question as Council prepares to review recommended options for the Solid Waste Master Plan (SWMP) on June 15.

The SWMP is a long-term roadmap that will help guide waste management decisions from 2026 to 2056. The plan looks at ways to reduce waste, increase diversion from the Rosewarne landfill, improve services, and help ensure Muskoka has a sustainable waste system for future generations.

The recommended options were developed through technical studies, industry best practices, and feedback from residents, businesses, and community partners. The options focus on four key areas:

Diversion, Processing and Reuse

Policy, Strategy and Internal Operations

Communication and Public Education

Collection and Service Delivery

To help residents better understand the recommendations, the District has created a series of easy-to-read one-page summaries, and other project resources are available on the project Engage Page. Each summary provides a simple overview of a proposed option, why it is being considered, and how it could support Muskoka’s long-term waste management system.

The proposed recommendations include a phased implementation approach extending from 2026 through 2035. If approved, future work will focus on implementation planning, financial analysis, and detailed timelines for each initiative.

Recommendations in the plan also outline how the District is proposing to fund future waste services. This includes modest, phased increases to the solid waste levy over time and the introduction of a bag tag system to provide a more flexible and equitable way to manage garbage. These changes will help fund improved services while supporting waste reduction and long-term system sustainability.

Meeting information, agendas, and livestream details are available at: www.muskoka.on.ca/en/council/agendas-minutes-and-webcasts.aspx

For more information about the Solid Waste Master Plan, and supporting resources visit: www.engagemuskoka.ca/solid-waste-master-plan

To see our easy-to-read one-page summaries visit the Solid Waste Master Plan Engage page.