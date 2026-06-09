Get Ready To Celebrate Canada Day In Huntsville

The Town of Huntsville, including Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP), together with the Downtown BIA and Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce is preparing for another exciting Canada Day on Wednesday, July 1. Planning is well underway for a full day of family fun, live music, games, local vendors, and more. From historical experiences at MHP, a festival-like atmosphere at River Mill Park and a spectacular fireworks display over Hunters Bay, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Morning kick-off at Muskoka Heritage Place: Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Join Mayor Alcock and Council as they launch the day’s festivities at MHP. Dignitaries will officially kick off the event at 10:00 a.m., serving up free cupcakes to attendees while supplies last. The Village will be bustling with narrators, live music, and games from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (last entry at 3:00 p.m.), with fresh strawberry shortcake made right on site for visitors to savour. The Huntsville Lions Club will also be serving up food and beverages throughout the day (cash only) should you want more than just sweet treats! Admission is free with a non-perishable food donation.

Canada Day also marks the annual return of the Portage Flyer Steam Train. Train rides will run at various times throughout the day beginning at 11:30 a.m. so don’t miss out! (Note: regular train admission applies)

Celebrate with live music, vendors, and activities at River Mill Park: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

After exploring MHP, head downtown to River Mill Park to soak in the festive atmosphere with more family fun and great live music! It all gets underway at 12:00 p.m. with interactive games and activities for all ages, local vendors including our Gold Sponsor, Lake of Bays Brewing Company, and live free entertainment throughout the event.

Featured artists include Cam Galloway, Gina Horswood and headliner Cory Marks at the Rotary Bandshell.

Known for his bold blend of country and rock, Cory Marks, a North Bay local, has shared the stage and toured with many major acts. He has earned international attention with hit songs like “Outlaws & Outsiders”, a top 10 U.S. rock radio single, and certified platinum in Canada and gold in the U.S. Cory is sure to deliver an unforgettable show that will have the crowd on their feet!

The music continues into the evening with a Concert on the Dock performance by HTC Canadian Cabaret from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

End the day with our spectacular fireworks show over Hunters Bay at 10:00 p.m., weather permitting.

As an outdoor event, the schedule of activities may be impacted by inclement weather. For more information, including weather updates and a full schedule of events, visit the Canada Day page on huntsville.ca or follow us on social media.

Let’s get ready to celebrate, Huntsville!

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.

Ce projet est financé en partie par le gouvernement du Canada.