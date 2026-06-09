Dufferin OPP Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty In Hearst

It is with great sadness that the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announces the death of an officer who was killed in the line of duty in Hearst today.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were conducting an investigation at Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6 near Hearst. A member of the OPP was seriously injured and has since been pronounced deceased. One individual is currently in custody.

The officer has been identified as Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, with two and a half years of service. At the time of his death, Provincial Constable Bali was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP is supporting the member’s family as they navigate this profound loss. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.