Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Bandshell In Memorial Park With Live Entertainment

The Town of Bracebridge is inviting residents and visitors to join in a community celebration marking the official opening of the new Memorial Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m.

As a legacy project commemorating Bracebridge’s 150-year anniversary, the revitalized bandshell has been reimagined as a vibrant gathering space that will support community events, live performances, cultural celebrations, and civic ceremonies for generations to come.

The community is encouraged to bring a lawn chair, gather with family and friends, and help kick off a new era of entertainment in Memorial Park while launching the 2026 Bandshell Concert Series.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremonial opening featuring:

Remarks from Mayor Rick Maloney;

Recognition of project sponsors and contributors;

O Canada by local youth Sophie Mann;

Performance by the Legion Pipe and Drum Band;

Community celebration cake cutting; and more!

At 6:30 p.m., the celebration continues with the official kickoff of the Bandshell Concert Series as Luke Crans takes the stage for a free outdoor concert.

In addition to the entertainment, attendees can enjoy:

A community barbecue hosted by the Bracebridge Lions Club (fee applies); and

Outdoor yard games provided by the Downtown Bracebridge BIA.

The Memorial Park Bandshell project was made possible through the support and collaboration of numerous community partners, local businesses, contractors, donors, and volunteers. Their contributions have helped create a welcoming and accessible space that will serve as a lasting community legacy.

Bandshell Concert Series

Enjoy live music from the new bandshell in Memorial Park every Wednesday in July and August from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Music lovers of all ages are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great entertainment under the open sky. Concerts are free to attend, and donations are encouraged to support the artists.

To learn more, visit bracebridge.ca/bandshell.