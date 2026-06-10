Bracebridge Resident Faces Impaired And Other Charges After Collision

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after responding to a collision in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 10:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision after the involved vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in the ditch on Muskoka Road 169 near Charles Road in Gravenhurst. Officers arrived and soon arrested and charged 31-year-old Ana Morelos-Caspeta of Bracebridge, ON with the following:

Operation while impaired

Over 80

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 21, 2026 to answer to her charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.