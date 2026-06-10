Charges Laid After OPP Officer Struck And Killed By A Vehicle In Hearst

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer killed in the line of duty near Hearst.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased.

OPP members and a Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service member took the individual into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Justin Veronneau, 18 years old of Hearst, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

First degree murder

Assault police

Flight from police – two counts

Resist arrest

Dangerous operation causing death

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

A video featuring remarks from OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is available.

The OPP is supporting the member’s family as they navigate this profound loss. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

During this incredibly difficult time, we kindly ask that the family’s privacy be respected and that media refrain from contacting them directly. All inquiries and requests should be directed to opp.poc.pia@opp.ca.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ABOUT PROVINCIAL CONSTABLE TARUN BALI

OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, with two and a half years of service. At the time of his death, Provincial Constable Bali, who was 29 years of age, was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment.