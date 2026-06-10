Beacon Bay Marina Raises Over $10,000 for Georgian Bay Food Network

Beacon Bay Marina is proud to announce the success of its recent community fundraiser in

support of the Georgian Bay Food Network, raising an impressive $10,071.50 to help combat food insecurity across the region.

The fundraiser took place on May 16 and 17, featuring the sale of donated planter boxes in a variety of sizes, along with a community barbecue serving peameal bacon generously donated by Meatland in Midland. Planter box sales continued beyond the event weekend, helping to further increase the total funds raised. Thanks to the incredible support of marina boaters, staff, local businesses, and community members, the initiative exceeded all expectations.

A cheque presentation was held on June 4, with proceeds presented to Alexandria Hamelin, Founder of the Georgian Bay

Food Network.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support shown by our boaters, staff, local businesses, and the wider community,” said Jerry Haggarty, General Manager of Beacon Bay Marina. “What started as a simple community fundraiser turned into something truly remarkable. Raising more than $10,000 is a testament to the generosity of the people who make this community so special. We are proud to support an organization that provides such important assistance to local families.”

The Georgian Bay Food Network provides food support and essential resources to individuals and families throughout the region and relies heavily on community partnerships and donations.

“The generosity shown through this fundraiser will have a meaningful impact on the individuals and families we serve,” said Alexandria Hamelin. “This donation will allow us to purchase fresh produce for several months, helping ensure that families accessing our programs have access to healthy, nutritious food. On behalf of the Georgian Bay Food Network, I want to sincerely thank Beacon Bay Marina, its boaters, staff, volunteers, and supporters for coming together to make such a meaningful difference in our community.”

Beacon Bay Marina extends its sincere thanks to everyone who donated, volunteered, attended the event, purchased planter boxes, enjoyed the barbecue, and helped make the fundraiser such a tremendous success. Special thanks are also extended to Meatland for their generous donation of peameal bacon and to all those who contributed materials, time,

and resources to support the initiative.