Fire Fest At Dwight Beach Returns On Canada Day

The Township of Lake of Bays Fire Rescue is excited to invite residents and visitors to Fire Fest on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Dwight Beach. This special community celebration will officially mark the launch of the newly branded Lake of Bays Fire Rescue Department.

Held on Canada Day, Fire Fest will bring the community together for a day of family-friendly activities, entertainment and celebration. Attendees will be among the first to see the unveiling of the department’s new logo, mission and brand identity while celebrating a new chapter in community safety and emergency response. The event is set to feature;

Official unveiling of the new Lake of Bays Fire Rescue logo,

Live music, entertainment, and family-friendly games,

Community BBQ,

Silent auction,

Fireworks display, and more.

“Fire Fest is an opportunity to celebrate not only Canada Day, but also the evolution of our fire service, the dedication of the firefighters who serve our community, and this exciting milestone” said Fire Chief Jeremy Alldred-Hughes.

Lake of Bays Fire Rescue is also seeking sponsors to help make Fire Fest a success. Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting this community event are encouraged to connect with the department for sponsorship opportunities.

Date: Wednesday July 1, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – Fireworks at dusk

Location: Dwight Beach, 1153 Dwight Beach Road