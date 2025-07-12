Canada Day Long Weekend: Irresponsible Actions by Drivers and Vessel Operators Lead to Charges

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were kept busy during the Canada Day Long weekend being proactive on the roads and waterways.

Huntsville officers laid 10 impaired driving charges on drivers who failed to take the necessary steps to protect others from their decisions to drive.

In addition to the criminal driving offences above, proactive enforcement on the highways resulted in 3 stunt driving charges, where vehicles were impounded and drivers licenses were suspended. Adding to that, 66 speeding charges were laid as well.

As much as safety of the highways is a priority, the safety on the waterways is just as important. Officers patrolled the Huntsville/Lake of Bays waterways and issued 6 charges to vessel operators for lack of lifejackets (personal floatation devices). Boaters are reminded that they MUST have enough PFDs for every person on the vessel.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws on highways and waterways. Avoiding a totally preventable tragedy is the goal of the O.P.P. and it should be for each member of our community.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.