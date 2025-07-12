Prestigious Hartog Award Presented to Two Outstanding Recipients

At the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation Annual General Meeting on Monday, June 23, the annual Robbert Hartog Health Innovation Award was presented to two deserving individuals from Georgian Bay General Hospital. Alex Rawn and Alanna Bouffard were recognized for their outstanding achievements that demonstrate the values of Robbert Hartog, who worked tirelessly on behalf of Georgian Bay General Hospital and the Foundation.

Established by the GBGH Foundation in 2009, the $5,000 award is shared between the winners toward furthering their professional learning and development.

“We are so fortunate to have many incredible people on the GBGH Team, and it’s a pleasure to be able to celebrate the contributions of this year’s recipients,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Alex and Alanna are innovators who care deeply about patients and the GBGH Team, and they truly exemplify the dedication that drives our hospital forward.”

Alex Rawn has dedicated many years of exceptional service, evolving from a Registered Nurse and Professional Practice Leader into an outstanding clinical supervisor, demonstrating unwavering commitment and excellence in every role. She is recognized for connecting teams together and ensuring successful implementation of new programs and innovative technology in Obstetrics, Surgical Services, and Ambulatory Care.

“Alex is widely regarded as a calming influence who works well as part of a team. She is extremely open to feedback and working to improve patient and staff experience,” shares Karen Redpath, clinical director, GBGH, who nominated Alex for the award. “Alex is also always ready to support the overall goals of GBGH. Her approach and collaboration is inspiring.”

Alanna Bouffard is a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at GBGH, and an exceptional contributor to the hospital’s DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) committee. Her dedication and passion for DEIB initiatives have made a significant impact, particularly through her involvement in events like Bell Let’s Talk Day, the ItStarts campaign, and her work on the creation of a learning module for understanding and proper use of personal pronouns.

“Alanna’s enthusiasm for DEIB initiatives is truly infectious, and her consistent participation and dedication make her a strong champion for our ongoing efforts,” shares Angela Wiggins, VP of people & culture and CHRO at GBGH. “Supporting Alanna through the Hartog award will allow her to continue to pursue her education and bring those efforts back to GBGH for further support and growth.”

The GBGH Foundation Board of Directors and staff extend their sincere congratulations and heartfelt thanks to this year’s recipients.