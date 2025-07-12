OPP Marine Unit Urges Mariners to Wear Their Lifejackets This Weekend

This weekend and every day forward, marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) urge mariners to wear their lifejackets while on the waterways.

Every week this marine season, Detachment marine officers have reported more incidents of vessels being checked or attended incidents where occupants were not wearing or did not have sufficient lifejackets onboard for everyone.

Lifejacket tickets are expensive. Lifejackets typically are not expensive but being involved in a marine incident that cites that wearing a lifejacket would have saved a life is tragedy that carries a lifelong memory.

Officers on Detachment waterways over the July 2-6, 2025, period conducted 40 vessel checks during their 39 hours of patrol that resulted in seven charges for operators failing to have sufficient lifejackets for all vessel occupants, one liquor related charge and four charges under the Canada Shipping Act.

23 vessel operators were warned for various minor offences under the Canada Shipping Act discovered during the officer’s checks.

Officers responded to six calls for service from the public made to the OPP Communications Center which included a lengthy multi-agency response for a possible missing/drowned person at the Port Severn bridges of Highway 400 in the afternoon/evening of July 6, 2025.

If you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. This summer let us always remember to put that life jacket on before heading out for an enjoyable day on the bay.