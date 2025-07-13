Municipal Roadside Mowing Underway In The Town Of Huntsville

The Town of Huntsville would like to inform residents that the annual municipal roadside mowing program is now underway, and crews have started with the rural roads.

Roadside mowing is a vital part of the Town’s regular maintenance operations. This seasonal work helps to improve sightlines for drivers, enhances road safety, and prevents overgrowth that can interfere with traffic signs and visibility. Additionally, mowing supports stormwater drainage and helps control the spread of invasive plant species along roadways.

The Town asks that residents exercise caution when approaching mowing equipment and give crews plenty of space to work safely.