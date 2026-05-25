Lake Of Bays To Host Public Information Session On Septic Care And New Septic Inspection Program June 5

Inspection program overview paired with practical septic care information for Lake of Bays property owners

The Township of Lake of Bays is hosting a Public Information Session on its new Sewage System Maintenance Inspection Program (SSMIP), which will roll out this summer. The session will include practical information on septic system care and maintenance, alongside an overview of how the inspection program works, what property owners can expect, and why it’s being introduced.

“Most homes and cottages in Lake of Bays rely on septic systems, and they’re easy to forget about until something goes wrong,” said Jackie Murphy, Deputy Chief Building Official. “Looking after your system and dealing with issues early helps protect our lakes, drinking water, property values, and prevent things like algae blooms. This session is about helping people understand how septic care and our new inspection program work together to do that.”

Public Information Session Details

Date: June 5, 2026

Time: 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Municipal Office, Council Chambers

1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight

Residents are encouraged to RSVP in advance and bring their questions.

A recording of the session will be made available afterward for those unable to attend. The RSVP link will also be used to share the recording following the session.

What the Session Will Cover

Why the Township has introduced a septic inspection program

How septic systems can affect nearby lakes, rivers and drinking water

How the inspection program works and how properties are prioritized

What property owners can expect this summer and, in the future

How septic systems work and why proper care matters

Common causes of septic system issues and how to reduce risk

Learn More / RSVP

Learn more about septic system care and the inspection program, and RSVP at lakeofbays.on.ca/septics

Inspection program overview paired with practical septic care information for Lake of Bays property owners

The Township of Lake of Bays is hosting a Public Information Session on its new Sewage System Maintenance Inspection Program (SSMIP), which will roll out this summer. The session will include practical information on septic system care and maintenance, alongside an overview of how the inspection program works, what property owners can expect, and why it’s being introduced.

“Most homes and cottages in Lake of Bays rely on septic systems, and they’re easy to forget about until something goes wrong,” said Jackie Murphy, Deputy Chief Building Official. “Looking after your system and dealing with issues early helps protect our lakes, drinking water, property values, and prevent things like algae blooms. This session is about helping people understand how septic care and our new inspection program work together to do that.”

Public Information Session Details

Date: June 5, 2026

Time: 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Municipal Office, Council Chambers

1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight

Residents are encouraged to RSVP in advance and bring their questions.

A recording of the session will be made available afterward for those unable to attend. The RSVP link will also be used to share the recording following the session.

What the Session Will Cover

Why the Township has introduced a septic inspection program

How septic systems can affect nearby lakes, rivers and drinking water

How the inspection program works and how properties are prioritized

What property owners can expect this summer and, in the future

How septic systems work and why proper care matters

Common causes of septic system issues and how to reduce risk

Learn More / RSVP