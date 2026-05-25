Muskoka Music Festival Says 2026 Will Be The Last Year

After 10 unforgettable years, Muskoka Music Festival takes its final bow at the iconic Gravenhurst Opera House on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The evening will feature seven-time JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder, and special guest and acclaimed festival favourite, Mimi O’Bonsawin. Tickets are 50% sold and are available at www.muskokamusicfestival.com. Ten years ago, festival founder and artistic director Miranda Mulholland had an idea about what a music festival in Muskoka could be: intimate, artist-led, and rooted in her family’s history in Gravenhurst. A decade later, Mulholland is deeply proud of what Muskoka Music Festival became, and of every artist, audience member, and collaborator who has shaped it along the way. The festival grew and changed every year. The venues shifted, the programming evolved, the team around it expanded, but the heart of it stayed exactly where it started. Even through the pandemic, when so much of the entertainment industry went quiet, Mulholland and her team found a way to keep going and to hire artists to do what they do best, in partnership with Muskoka Drive In. “This summer, we’re marking our tenth anniversary with two extraordinary artists: Serena Ryder and Mimi O’Bonsawin. It’s a lineup that feels like a love letter to everything MMF has stood for – world class homegrown performers singing songs on the Opera House stage in my beloved Gravenhurst,” Mulholland shares. “The Opera House holds a particular meaning for me. My great-great-grandfather, Charles Mickle, built it 125 years ago when he was mayor of Gravenhurst. To stand on that stage as MMF’s artistic director, in a building my family helped bring into being, is something I still find hard to put into words. A century and a quarter on, the room is still bringing people together to celebrate arts and culture.” “Ten years felt like the right arc for this chapter. A decade of summers, a decade of music, and a chance to close with the kind of night I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Mulholland shares. “Look at all the incredible artists we’ve welcomed to Gravenhurst! There’s something fitting about closing this chapter in the building where, in a sense, it all began long before any of us were here to imagine it.” This is an invitation to join in the celebration. Whether attendees have been part of the festival since its very first summer or are discovering MMF for the first time, all are welcome. “Ten years is worth marking properly,” Mulholland continues, “and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at the Opera House on August 22, 2026.” It will be especially memorable as while Mulholland is closing this chapter, she is also opening a new one and getting married over the festival weekend. “Muskoka Music Festival was one of the highlights of my summer. The Festival was intimate, musical, and a great gathering. I loved playing it.”- Jim Cuddy | 2017 Festival Headliner Serena Ryder Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is a platinum-selling artist adored by fans, peers and critics alike, in part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances. She has won seven prestigious JUNO Awards, including the 2022 Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her record The Art of Falling Apart, which invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and helps us understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages. Serena has a unique ability to cross genres – from pop, to folk and roots, to Christmas and children’s music. Her diverse catalogue has earned her several accolades, including Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award, a Canada Folk Music Award and Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music–Original Song. Serena is a mental-wellness advocate who has shared her own story of depression and neuro-divergency publicly, and speaks across the country to thousands of people each year. Her song “What I Wouldn’t Do” was reimagined for Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud 2023 campaign — the largest mental health campaign in Canadian history. Serena also works with emerging musicians and industry professionals through her ArtHaus Community non profit, helping them develop creative, entrepreneurial and wellness skills needed to thrive in today’s music and media landscape.