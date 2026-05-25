Muskoka Music Festival Says 2026 Will Be The Last Year

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Mimi O’Bonsawin
Mimi O’Bonsawin (Pronounced: MEE-MEE O-BON-SA-WIN) is a contemporary roots singer-songwriter born in Northeastern Ontario. She is French Canadian & W8banaki (Abénaki), a member of the Odanak First Nation. Through her rhythm and story-driven songs, Mimi’s music embraces the beauty of the land. The ethereal quality of her sound whisks you away with uplifting melodies and introspective lyrics, weaving pop sensibilities with acoustic instrumentation. Layers of percussion and unexpected harmonies make you feel the music rather than just hear it.
As both artist and gardener, Mimi draws a deep connection between the two practices: “Making music and growing food are very much the same. They both start with a seed and, with proper care, can grow into a beautiful garden that we all can share.”
In May 2025, Mimi was awarded Solo Artist of the Year at the Trille Or Awards and toured Australia, performing at the Woodford and Cygnet Folk Festivals. She is currently prepping for the release of a new album in 2026.
Mimi performs as a duo with her husband, Ryan Schurman, on drums and percussion, creating an intimate yet uplifting experience. Together, they invite audiences into their universe with a full-band sound that inspires dancing, singing, and joy. Reaching new audiences at home and abroad, Mimi stays true to this: “Music is medicine… it is something we all share. It is our garden.”