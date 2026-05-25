ATV Operator Charged With Impaired In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 8:30 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 North near Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of their investigation, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Nicole Crossman of Orillia, ON with Operation while Impaired, Over 80, Speeding and Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting general patrol in the area of Violet Street and First Street in the town of Gravenhurst when they became concerned about the behaviour of the operator of an all-terrain-vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 47-year-old Scott Timpano of Gravenhurst, ON with:

Operation while Impaired

Over 80

Stunt Driving

Fail to Wear Proper Helmet

Having Improper Tires

Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charges.