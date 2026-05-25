Find Your New Best Friend During The OSPCA’s Spring Adoption Days

Give an animal the loving home they deserve during the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Spring Adoption Days, taking place Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 at its 13 animal centres across the province, including the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre.

This special two-day event is designed to help as many animals as possible find loving families, with a special focus on helping large breed dogs find homes. These big dogs often wait longer for adoption due to their size, but they have just as much love to give. To help them on their journey home, adoption fees for dogs over 65 lbs have been reduced by 50 per cent during the event.

One of the dogs looking for a loving home is Kenzie, a four-year-old German Shepherd who has been waiting more than 60 days for a home. Loyal, affectionate and full of personality, she loves meeting new people, carrying squeaky toys and relaxing as the ultimate couch companion. She’s looking for a home where she can be the only animal so she can soak up all the attention she deserves.

“Spring is one of our busiest times of year, with more animals coming into our care,” says Lindsey Bunn, Manager, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “Spring Adoption Days give these animals a chance to find loving families while also opening space for others who urgently need us. We’re especially focused on helping our large breed dogs find the homes they’ve been waiting for.”

There are many great reasons to consider adoption. Not only are you giving an animal a second chance, but animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home. Adopters also receive one free 24/7 virtual appointment with Vetster, an Adaptil or Feliway pheromone diffuser, and a Pet Valu coupon book with a value of $300.

To meet your new best friend, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

Can’t adopt? Please consider donating to help provide care and shelter to animals in need at ontariospca.ca/donate