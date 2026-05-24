Health Unit Offers Guidance For Reducing Tick Risks

Climate change is contributing to conditions that expand tick habitats and extend the season when ticks are active. As ticks become more common across Ontario and in Simcoe Muskoka, residents are reminded to stay aware when spending time or working outdoors. Wooded trails and grassy areas can be home to blacklegged ticks, which may carry Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. These illnesses can be serious but are preventable.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reminding people to take simple steps to prevent tick bites and to know what to do if they find one.

You can reduce your risk of tick bites by taking a few precautions:

Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants and closed-toe shoes, and tuck pant legs into socks to help keep ticks off the skin and make them easier to spot.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin and follow label directions.

Stay on marked trails when walking or biking in natural areas whenever possible.

After spending time outdoors, it is important to check for ticks:

Do a full-body check on yourself, your children and your pets as soon as possible and again before bedtime.

Use a mirror or ask for help to check hard-to-see areas.

Remove ticks within 24 hours to help prevent infection.

Shower within two hours of coming indoors to help wash away loose ticks.

Kill ticks that might be on clothing by putting clothes into a dryer on high heat for at least 10 minutes before washing.

If you find a tick, remove it promptly and check for others. Visit eTick.ca to identify the tick and get guidance. If a tick has been attached for 24 hours or more, speak with a health-care provider about whether preventive antibiotics are appropriate.

Lyme disease is spread through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick. Early symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint pain, and fatigue. Some people may also develop a red rash that expands within three to 30 days after a bite. When detected early, most cases can be treated successfully. If you are experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease, seek immediate medical attention.

Avoiding bites, removing ticks quickly and recognizing symptoms early can help prevent Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. While other illnesses including Powassan virus, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Borrelia miyamotoi disease can also spread through tick bites, the risk in Ontario remains low.

For more information, visit smdhu.org/ticks.