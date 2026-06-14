A Place For Spanish-Language Writers: Muskoka Novel Marathon’s Spanish Division Returns

Spanish-language writers, this is your invitation.

After a groundbreaking debut last year, the Muskoka Novel Marathon’s Spanish

Division is back, says division convenor Pilar Miralles, offering Spanish-language

authors across Canada the chance to write, connect, and compete in a literary

challenge added with their voices in mind.

Registration is now open for the 25th Muskoka Novel Marathon, happening July 16

to 19, 2026, at Port Sydney Community Hall and online via Zoom. The nonprofit

creative challenge invites writers of all experience levels to dedicate 72 hours to

writing a novel while raising funds to support adult literacy services through YMCA

Simcoe Muskoka – and competing for Best Novel or Best Spanish-Language Novel.

Miralles joined the Muskoka Novel Marathon in 2020 after being introduced to the

event by her mentor and friend, Mexican-Canadian writer Martha Batiz. “I was

hooked,” she says. “The energy, the challenge, and the community were unlike

anything I had experienced before as a writer.”

The idea for a Spanish Division came from Miralles’ own experience. As a Spanish

language writer, she realized she could participate in the marathon but not submit

her work to the competition for Best Novel. “I knew I wasn’t alone,” she said. “There

are approximately 1.7 million Spanish-speaking Canadians, and I was aware of

several Spanish-language writers in Ontario who were eager to participate but faced

the same barrier.” She proposed a dedicated Spanish-language division to the

marathon’s organizers and, as a result, it launched in 2025.

That first year was a milestone. Four Latina writers completed the marathon and

submitted manuscripts for judging, demonstrating a strong appetite for a Spanish

language stream within the event.

“Language is identity,” says Miralles. “Spanish-speaking writers in Canada deserve a

space to tell their stories in their own language and to be recognized for their craft.

The Spanish Division is a way of saying: your voice matters, your language matters,

and there is a place for you here.”

With several writers already registered and only weeks remaining before this year’s

marathon, Miralles is encouraging others to sign up now.

“Don’t wait for the perfect moment or the perfect story idea,” she says. “The Muskoka

Novel Marathon is about the challenge, the community, and the joy of writing – and

the Spanish Division means you can experience all of that in your own language.”

The 2026 Spanish Division is supported by Canada Habla Español, Inspiradas, FIL

Canada, and Laberinto Press. Plus, the winner of the marathon’s new Best Spanish

Language Novel will have their manuscript submitted to publisher Lugar Común

Editorial for review.

For Miralles, the goal is clear: to see more Spanish-language authors from across

Canada take part and help build a thriving literary community. “You will surprise

yourself with what you can create in a single weekend, and you will find a community

that celebrates you,” she says.

The 25th anniversary event will include meals, snacks, coffee, and tea,

commemorative swag, celebratory moments, cake, and pre-marathon workshops

focused on writing, fundraising, and the marathon’s history.

KM Wehrstein, marathon convenor, praised Miralles for her hard work to create the

Spanish Division, build partnerships with judges, sponsors, and a publisher, and lift

Latin voices throughout Canada.

“It’s an opportunity like no other for writers, either experienced or beginners,” says

Wehrstein. “Why is this year the perfect time to jump in? Because it’s this year. If

there is something you want to do and think you will love doing, the time to start

doing it is now.”

To register or learn more, visit MuskokaNovelMarathon.com or follow the Muskoka

Novel Marathon on Facebook.