Driver Taken To Hospital With Serious Injuries After Collision On Hwy. 93

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 93 in Tiny Township.

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a car and SUV on Highway 93, near Stamp Sideroad, in Tiny Township. The driver of one vehicle was taken to local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old from Midland was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Careless Driving.

Highway 93, near Stamp Sideroad, was closed for approximately four hours but has since re-opened and cleared of debris.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is urged to call 911 immediately and report it to police.