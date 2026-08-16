Cavalcade Ford Steps Up For Healthcare In Muskoka

Buying a vehicle at Cavalcade Ford this August or September will also

help equip the South Muskoka Hospital healthcare teams with the tools and technology

they need to care for patients across the community.

During the dealership’s employee pricing event, Cavalcade Ford will donate $500 to South

Muskoka Hospital Foundation for every new or used vehicle sold in the months of August

& September.

“Cavalcade Ford is proud to support the hospital that our employees, customers and

neighbours count on,” said Will Miller, Owner of Cavalcade Ford. “This event gives our

customers an opportunity to find the right vehicle at employee pricing while helping

strengthen healthcare in our community. Every vehicle sold will generate a $500 donation,

and we hope this campaign encourages other local businesses to find their own way to

support the hospital.”

“Community partnerships like this make a real and immediate difference for local

healthcare,” said Kathryn Devlin, Director of Philanthropy, South Muskoka Hospital

Foundation. “The Miller family has been supporting our hospital for 40 years and funds

raised through this new campaign will help ensure our hospital continues to be able to

provide exceptional care here in South Muskoka.”

Community members are invited to visit Cavalcade Ford during August and September to

explore its selection of new and used vehicles and take part in the employee-pricing event.

For details, visit Cavalcade Ford at 420 Ecclestone Drive, Bracebridge, or call 705-645

8731.

Will + Larry Miller