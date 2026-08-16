Orillia OPP Report Five Impaired Drivers

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on high alert over the weekend after multiple collisions concerning driving behaviour led to five individuals being charged with multiple impaired related charges.

Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP responded to multiple vehicle collisions and concerning driving behaviour over a two-day span. Between August 14, 2026, and August 15, 2026, Officers responding to multiple calls for service lead to five individuals being charged with seventeen total charges and five vehicles being towed.

As a result, Wesley Campbell; 32-year-old, from Port McNicoll, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Dangerous Operation

Michael Hollmann; 62-year-old, from Washago, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Ciaran Greene; 33-year-old, from Ireland. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Dangerous Operation

Driving motor vehicle with open container of Liquor

Fail to stop for Police

John Kahle; 38-year-old, from Severn, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

And Roger MARSHALL; 37-year-old, from Oro-Medonte, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Dangerous Operation

Abandoning Child

Breach of Probation

All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.