One Person With Serious Injuries After Marine Collision On Lake Couchiching

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a Marine collision that occurred on Lake Couchiching near Menoke Beach Road.

On Saturday August 15, 2026, at approximately 7:40 pm, a Personal Watercraft, was involved in a collision with a boat on Lake Couchiching. As a result of the collision, one individual sustained possible life altering injuries and was transported to a Toronto area Hospital.

Members of Orillia OPP are involved in this investigation and are requesting anyone who was in the area of Lake Couchiching or near Chiefs Island at the time of the incident and witnessed the collision, observed either vessel prior to, during or after the collision and/or if you have video camera footage to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)