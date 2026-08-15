Eastern Wolf Stamp Features Michael Runtz And Algonquin Park

New stamps highlight the ecological importance of wolves in Canada

Stamps feature striking, close-up images of wolves found in different parts of the Canadian wilderness

Canada Post has issued new stamps highlighting the role wolves play as a keystone species.

Wolves contribute significantly to the health and biodiversity of the ecosystem. Intelligent hunters often associated with the North and remote Canadian landscapes, the animals also figure prominently in many Indigenous cultures.

A social animal, wolves use co-operative hunting and share responsibility for raising their young – a behaviour seen in only a small percentage of mammals. With sharp senses that help them detect prey up to 1.6 kilometres away, wolves hunt small and large animals, including caribou, deer, elk, moose, bison and even muskoxen.

Wolves featured in different regions of the country

The stamps feature the grey wolf, eastern wolf, Arctic grey wolf and coastal grey wolf. The grey wolf (Canis lupus) is the largest and most widespread wolf in Canada, found everywhere except the Maritimes.

Only slightly bigger than an eastern coyote, the eastern wolf (Canis sp. cf. lycaon) is a federally listed species at risk that lives mainly in central Ontario and southwestern Quebec. It has an estimated population of 200 to 1,000 mature wolves and can be found in Ontario’s Algonquin Provincial Park and southwestern Quebec.

The Arctic grey wolf (Canis lupus arctos) is a nomadic hunter well adapted to the northern climate, while the coastal grey wolf (Canis lupus crassodon) is a strong swimmer that lives along Canada’s Pacific coast and near-shore islands.

About the stamps

Each stamp features a close-up view of wolves in Canadian landscapes. The booklet cover and interior features additional photographs of coastal grey wolves on Vancouver Island. The stamps are designed by Andrew Perro, featuring photography by Michelle Valberg (Canis lupus crassodon), John E. Marriott Photography (Canis lupus), Ejaz Khan Photography (Canis lupus arctos), Michael Runtz and Steve Dunsford (Canis sp. Cf. lycaon). This stamp issue is printed by Lowe-Martin and includes a booklet of eight Permanent™ domestic rate stamps, an Official First Day Cover, a Souvenir Sheet and four Postage-Paid Postcards. The cancel location is Whitney, Ontario, near the East Gate of Algonquin Provincial Park.

The stamps and collectibles will be available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada beginning on August 13.

For images of the stamps and other resources: