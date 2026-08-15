Muskoka SkyBar At Muskoka Bay Resort Is Now Open

Muskoka’s Most Distinctive New Dining and Nightlife Destination Elevates the

Region with Rooftop Tapas, Infinity Pools and Panoramic Views

Muskoka Bay Resort is thrilled to unveil Muskoka Skybar, a rooftop destination that pairs elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and an infinity pool with sweeping views of its championship golf course and the surrounding Canadian Shield landscape. The destination is now open to the public.

Perched atop the resort’s newest condo-style hotel, Muskoka Skybar offers one of the

most breathtaking vantage points in Ontario. Sweeping views extend across the

resort’s championship golf course, consistently ranked among Canada’s Top 10, and

the rugged beauty of the Canadian Shield. On clear days, guests can see all the way

to Blue Mountain, more than 150 kilometres away. Framed by contemporary lounge

spaces, infinity pools and chef-crafted tapas, Muskoka Skybar offers an experience

unlike anything else in the region.

“We knew we weren’t just opening another restaurant—we had the opportunity to

create a destination people would travel for,” said James May, Senior Director of Food

& Beverage at Muskoka Bay Resort. “If you’re spending a Saturday afternoon by the

infinity pool with a live DJ, or making it part of a weekend getaway, we want every

visit to feel like you’ve discovered something completely unexpected in Muskoka.

There simply isn’t another experience like it in the region.”

Beyond dining and cocktails, Muskoka Skybar is designed as a dynamic social and

lifestyle destination, with live DJs and entertainment every Friday through Sunday.

Resort guests can also take advantage of morning wellness programming, bringing

a different energy to the rooftop from day to night. The space is also available for

private events, offering a distinctive setting for celebrations, corporate gatherings

and other special occasions.

The culinary program features a menu of refined share plates inspired by global

flavours, including dishes such as cumin lamb lollipops, crab tostada and other

chef-crafted tapas. The food experience is complemented by handcrafted cocktails,

premium wines, bottle service and a curated selection of craft beverages.

Muskoka Skybar marks the latest chapter in Muskoka Bay Resort’s continued

evolution as one of Ontario’s premier four-season destinations. Earlier this summer,

the resort expanded its accommodations with the opening of its newest luxury

condo hotel, introducing modern suites designed for golf getaways, couples’ escapes

and elevated family vacations. Together with the resort’s championship golf course,

contemporary accommodations, elevated dining experiences and year-round

programming, Muskoka Skybar further establishes Muskoka Bay Resort as one of the

province’s most distinctive resort destinations.

For more information, and to book your experience visit

https://www.muskokabayresort.com/muskoka-skybar

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Muskoka Bay Resort