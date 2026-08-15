Muskoka SkyBar At Muskoka Bay Resort Is Now Open

Muskoka’s Most Distinctive New Dining and Nightlife Destination Elevates the
Region with Rooftop Tapas, Infinity Pools and Panoramic Views
Muskoka Bay Resort is thrilled to unveil Muskoka Skybar, a rooftop destination that pairs elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and an infinity pool with sweeping views of its championship golf course and the surrounding Canadian Shield landscape. The destination is now open to the public.
Perched atop the resort’s newest condo-style hotel, Muskoka Skybar offers one of the
most breathtaking vantage points in Ontario. Sweeping views extend across the
resort’s championship golf course, consistently ranked among Canada’s Top 10, and
the rugged beauty of the Canadian Shield. On clear days, guests can see all the way
to Blue Mountain, more than 150 kilometres away. Framed by contemporary lounge
spaces, infinity pools and chef-crafted tapas, Muskoka Skybar offers an experience
unlike anything else in the region.
“We knew we weren’t just opening another restaurant—we had the opportunity to
create a destination people would travel for,” said James May, Senior Director of Food
& Beverage at Muskoka Bay Resort. “If you’re spending a Saturday afternoon by the
infinity pool with a live DJ, or making it part of a weekend getaway, we want every
visit to feel like you’ve discovered something completely unexpected in Muskoka.
There simply isn’t another experience like it in the region.”
Beyond dining and cocktails, Muskoka Skybar is designed as a dynamic social and
lifestyle destination, with live DJs and entertainment every Friday through Sunday.
Resort guests can also take advantage of morning wellness programming, bringing
a different energy to the rooftop from day to night. The space is also available for
private events, offering a distinctive setting for celebrations, corporate gatherings
and other special occasions.
The culinary program features a menu of refined share plates inspired by global
flavours, including dishes such as cumin lamb lollipops, crab tostada and other
chef-crafted tapas. The food experience is complemented by handcrafted cocktails,
premium wines, bottle service and a curated selection of craft beverages.
Muskoka Skybar marks the latest chapter in Muskoka Bay Resort’s continued
evolution as one of Ontario’s premier four-season destinations. Earlier this summer,
the resort expanded its accommodations with the opening of its newest luxury
condo hotel, introducing modern suites designed for golf getaways, couples’ escapes
and elevated family vacations. Together with the resort’s championship golf course,
contemporary accommodations, elevated dining experiences and year-round
programming, Muskoka Skybar further establishes Muskoka Bay Resort as one of the
province’s most distinctive resort destinations.
For more information, and to book your experience visit
https://www.muskokabayresort.com/muskoka-skybar
*This Article Is Sponsored By: Muskoka Bay Resort