Two People Face Impaired Boating Charges On Georgian Bay

Two people have been charged following multiple reports of a possible impaired operators aboard a vessel on Georgian Bay in Parry Sound.

On August 11, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a report of a possible impaired operator of a boat in Georgian Bay As officers attempted to stop the vessel, they observed the driver and passenger switch seats. The vessel was stopped a short time later.

Both operators were arrested for impaired driving and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation:

Kirk Vivier, 63-years-old, from Essex was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operating boat underway with open container of liquor

Peter Smith, 46-years-old, from Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operating boat underway with open container of liquor

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 17th, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists and boaters that no amount of alcohol or drugs is safe or acceptable when operating a vehicle or vessel. Impaired operation puts everyone on the road and waterways at risk. If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle or boat while impaired, call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.