OPP Looking For Tips After A Cottage Break And Enter in Muskoka Lakes

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the publics assistance after a break and enter to a cottage property.

On Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a break and enter and theft that had occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. that evening. The complainant reported that four unknown suspects entered the cottage through an unlocked door and stole approximately $5000 in cash as well as a ring valued at $25,000. The suspects then left in a pontoon boat described as being blue with a white top.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Rosseau Lake Road 1 in Muskoka Lakes Township, who may have video surveillance on the lake, to check their cameras for possible information from August 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Reference incident number E261137394.