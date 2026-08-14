Heading Up North This Summer? Make A Stop On Fryway 11 For McCain Fries Now at Webers

A stop at Webers along Highway 11 is a cherished tradition for thousands of cottagers driving up north each weekend. If you’re heading up north, we have some delicious news that’s guaranteed to make your road trip even tastier!

McCain is excited to announce a new partnership with the iconic road trip pit stop. Canada’s favourite fries are now proudly served at Webers on Highway 11. To celebrate bringing Canada’s favourite fries together with cottage country’s favourite burger, McCain is officially renaming Highway 11 to Fryway 11.

Whether you’re on the road or already relaxing at the cottage, McCain fries are the perfect companion. Here’s how cottagers and weekend warriors can join in on the fun:

The Ultimate Road Trip Stop: Cruise up Fryway 11 to enjoy classic Webers burgers paired with hot, crispy McCain fries. Road-trippers stopping at the iconic burger joint next Saturday, August 15th, can grab a coupon for a free package of McCain fries to enjoy at the cottage (while supplies last).

Cruise up Fryway 11 to enjoy classic Webers burgers paired with hot, crispy McCain fries. Road-trippers stopping at the iconic burger joint next Saturday, August 15th, can grab a coupon for a free package of McCain fries to enjoy at the cottage (while supplies last). The Perfect BBQ Companion: There’s only one way to make cottage classics like burgers and hot dogs more irresistible, and that’s by pairing these summertime faves with the golden deliciousness of McCain french fries. From 5 Minute Shoestring Superfries, to Tasti Taters(R), to McCain Smiles(R), McCain has a perfect pairing for every time you fire up the grill.

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