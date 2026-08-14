West Parry Sound OPP Lay Eight Stunt Driving Charges Over Four Days

Eight drivers have been charged with stunt driving following a four-day excessive speed initiative conducted by members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The initiative resulted in 23 charges, with speeds ranging from 156 km/h to 168 km/h in posted 110 km/h zones.

Between August 7 and August 10, 2026, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment conducted an excessive speed initiative targeting excessive driving behaviours on Highway 400 and Highway 69.

During the initiative, eight drivers were charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at speeds between 156 km/h and 168 km/h. Five of the eight drivers were travelling at speeds of 160 km/h or higher.

A total of 23 charges were laid against the eight drivers, including charges related to excessive speed, racing, insurance and vehicle registration.

All eight drivers received an immediate 30-day driver’s licence suspension and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days. The accused are scheduled to appear before

the Parry Sound Provincial Offences Court on October 20, 2026.

The OPP continues to conduct targeted traffic enforcement initiatives to address excessive speed and other dangerous driving behaviours. Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits and drive according to road and weather conditions.