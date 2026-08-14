A Youth Is Safe After Drifting On A Boogie Board From Shore Without A Life Jacket On Georgian Bay

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Tiny Township Fire Services and Simcoe County Paramedic Services, responded to a water rescue incident on Georgian Bay.

On Thursday, August 13, 2026, just before 5:00 p.m., emergency services were notified of a 15-year-old youth who was believed to be in difficulty in the waters off a Tiny Township beach. The youth had been on a boogie board when strong water conditions began carrying him farther from shore. A family member entered the water in an attempt to assist but was unable to reach him due to the powerful currents and rough conditions.

Police, fire and paramedic services responded immediately. While emergency personnel were en route, the youth was able to safely make his way back to shore. Officers confirmed that all individuals involved were accounted for and uninjured. Paramedics assessed the situation and were no longer required.

OPP tell Muskoka411 the youth was not wearing a life jacket.

The OPP is using this incident as a reminder that Georgian Bay’s waters can quickly become dangerous, even for strong and experienced swimmers. High winds, rough waves, changing weather conditions, strong currents and undertows can create significant hazards and rapidly carry swimmers and recreational water users away from shore.

The OPP encourages residents and visitors to take the following precautions when enjoying Ontario’s waterways:

• Always wear a properly fitted and approved life jacket or personal flotation device (PFD).

• Check weather, wind and water conditions before entering the water.

• Avoid entering the water when waves and currents are strong.

• Never rely solely on swimming ability, flotation toys or boogie boards.

• Keep children and youth under close supervision near the water.

• Swim in supervised areas whenever possible and never swim alone.

“While this incident ended safely, the outcome could have been very different,” said Inspector Russell Elliott, Detachment Commander, Southern Georgian Bay OPP. “Georgian Bay is a beautiful destination, but its conditions can change quickly. Wearing a life jacket and being aware of current water conditions can save lives.”

Anyone witnessing a person in distress on the water should call 911 immediately and avoid entering dangerous water conditions unless it is safe to do so.