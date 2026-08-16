Boathouse Eatery Steps Up To Support Georgian Bay General Hospital

The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is proud to welcome The Boathouse Eatery as a new Business Cares Strategic Partner, thanks to their generous commitment of $25,000 annually for five years, recognizing the restaurant’s deep roots in the community and its longstanding commitment to supporting local health care across North Simcoe.

A family-owned and operated waterfront restaurant located at the Midland Town Dock, The Boathouse Eatery overlooks the shores of beautiful Georgian Bay and has long been a gathering place for locals, visitors, families, and staff alike. Known for its welcoming, community-focused atmosphere, the restaurant offers casual dining, fresh and flavourful food, live music, and stunning views of the Bay, making it a year-round fixture in the Midland and Georgian Bay community.

“At the heart of a strong community is access to excellent health care,” say owners Kirk McNabb and Taylor Kendall. “GBGH plays a vital role in caring for our families, friends, staff, and neighbours when it matters most. As a family-owned business, we see how deeply connected our community is and how important it is to support the places that care for us when we need it most. Becoming a strategic partner with the GBGH Foundation is our way of giving back to a place that gives so much.”

As a Business Cares Strategic Partner, The Boathouse Eatery joins the We See You campaign, a $35-million initiative to strengthen care at GBGH through investments in vital equipment, technology, and acute mental health services. The campaign is rooted in the belief that every person deserves to be seen, heard, and cared for — inside and out.

“The Boathouse Eatery has been supporting GBGH for many years through in-kind contributions and generous donations, and we’re grateful to see that commitment grow in such a meaningful way,” says Robyn Blanchet, key relationships officer, GBGH Foundation. “Kirk and Taylor genuinely care for people — not just around the table, but across the community. This partnership strengthens our hospital’s ability to care for patients and families today and into the future.”

Through Business Cares, The Boathouse Eatery joins a growing network of local businesses who recognize the vital role of health care and choose to invest in its future — helping to build a stronger hospital and a healthier community for everyone who depends on GBGH.

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: http://weseeyougbgh.ca/ or to learn more about Business Cares, visit: https://gbghf.ca/get-involved/business-cares/