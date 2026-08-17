ETFO: Back-To-School Decisions Should Reflect Communities Our Schools Serve

As families prepare for September, local elementary teachers say Trillium Lakelands cannot be treated as just another dot on a provincial map.

In the coming weeks, families across Muskoka will begin the familiar work of getting ready for school: replacing outgrown shoes, finding lunch containers, arranging transportation and helping children prepare for a new classroom.

Behind the scenes, educators are preparing too. They are setting up classrooms, reviewing student needs and getting ready to welcome children back into schools that look very different from one community to the next.

That local difference matters as a new round of collective bargaining gets underway.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has reported that bargaining is currently stalled over which issues will be negotiated provincially and which will remain at local bargaining tables. ETFO maintains that issues with a genuinely local impact should continue to be addressed locally. Disputed items are expected to be referred to the Ontario Labour Relations Board for a decision.

For the Trillium Lakelands Elementary Teacher Local, this is more than a technical disagreement about bargaining rules. It is about whether decisions affecting local schools will continue to include the people who understand those schools best.

Consider the difference between a small school in Bala and a larger school in Bracebridge. In a small school, one staff absence or one unexpected student-support need can affect schedules across the entire building. A larger school may have more staff, but it may also face crowded classrooms, greater enrolment pressures and more complex supervision demands.

A school in Utterson may face another set of challenges altogether, including long travel distances, access to specialized services and the difficulty of attracting occasional teachers or other qualified staff.

A province-wide approach can establish important standards and provide fair funding. It cannot anticipate every local circumstance.

“Parents do not experience public education as a provincial policy document. They experience it through the school their child walks into every morning. The people sitting at a local bargaining table understand the distances between our communities, the realities of our small schools and the pressures facing our larger ones. That knowledge should continue to matter.” — Mike De Rose, President, TLETL

TLETL is not arguing that every education issue should be negotiated locally. Some matters clearly require consistent provincial standards and provincial investment.

But bargaining works best when decisions are made at the level where they can be understood and addressed most effectively. Provincial issues belong at the provincial table. Legitimately local issues should remain open to local discussion.

That balance is especially important in a school board as geographically large and diverse as Trillium Lakelands.

Families should also understand that collective bargaining is not only about salaries. Bargaining affects the conditions under which students learn and educators work, including staffing processes, preparation time, student supports, school safety and the ability to respond to circumstances within individual communities.

“Our goal is not to create anxiety as families prepare for September. Our goal is to be honest about what is happening and to explain why it matters. We want a constructive bargaining process that respects provincial responsibilities while still leaving room for local people to solve local problems.” — Mike De Rose, President, TLETL

Throughout the coming school year, TLETL will provide regular public updates connecting provincial bargaining developments to the schools and communities served by Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

The Local is encouraging the Ministry of Education, school board organizations and education unions to move the process forward respectfully and without unnecessary delay.

Strong public education depends on provincial investment, meaningful dialogue and decisions grounded in the realities of the communities our schools serve.