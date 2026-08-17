New Parry Sound K–6 School Will be Named Francis Pegahmagabow Elementary School

The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is honoured to announce that the official name of the new Parry Sound K-6 school will be Francis Pegahmagabow Elementary School.

The school is named in recognition of Francis Pegahmagabow, a highly decorated Anishinaabe soldier of the First World War, Chief of Wasauksing First Nation, community leader, and advocate for Indigenous rights. His life was defined by courage, resilience, service, and a deep commitment to his people and community. His legacy continues

to inspire generations across the Parry Sound area and beyond.

The naming honours the life and legacy of Francis Pegahmagabow and recognizes the enduring contributions of Indigenous Peoples to the Parry Sound region. It also provides an opportunity for students, staff, and families to learn about and celebrate the strength, leadership, and cultural heritage of the Anishinaabe people.

“Francis Pegahmagabow remains an important and respected figure within Wasauksing First Nation and beyond,” said Chief Shane Tabobondung of Wasauksing First Nation. “We are grateful to the Pegahmagabow family for their blessing and permission to share his name with this new school. His story will continue to inspire future generations of students.”

Francis Pegahmagabow Elementary School will welcome students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 into a modern, inclusive learning environment. Designed to support the needs of young learners, the school will offer learning spaces that encourage curiosity, collaboration, creativity, and student success.

“Naming our new school Francis Pegahmagabow Elementary School is a meaningful way to honour an extraordinary Anishinaabe leader whose legacy continues to inspire us today,” said Jay MacJanet, Director of Education for NNDSB. “As a place of learning, the school will provide opportunities for students to learn about his life, leadership, and contributions while reflecting on the values of courage, perseverance, service, and respect for community that he embodied. We are grateful for the guidance and partnership of Wasauksing First Nation as we celebrate this important milestone.”

“The opening of this new elementary school is an important milestone for students, families and the Parry Sound community,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Education. “Naming the school in honour of Francis Pegahmagabow recognizes the remarkable legacy of an Anishinaabe leader and decorated veteran. It will also give students the opportunity to learn about Indigenous history and the lasting contributions of First Nations to Ontario and Canada.”

A ceremony will take place later this fall to celebrate the school’s name and the enduring legacy of Francis Pegahmagabow.