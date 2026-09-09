Ontario Stone, Sand And Gravel Joins Ontario Corps During Bracebridge Announcement

The Ontario government is expanding Ontario Corps by welcoming its latest partner Ontario Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (OSSGA) to leverage its members and construction equipment during an emergency. Through Ontario Corps, the province is delivering on its plan to protect Ontario by creating a network of partners and dedicated volunteers ready to respond to local emergencies and deploy critical resources at a moment’s notice.

“Welcoming Ontario Stone, Sand and Gravel Association to the Ontario Corps network means we can better facilitate access to heavy machinery and key expertise during emergencies,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “In the event of a flood, wildland fire or other emergency, we can assist municipalities in getting critical equipment and resources mobilized quickly to impacted communities.”

During emergencies, OSSGA can call on its members to facilitate access to expertise and available construction equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, trucks, snow removal machinery, portable generators and pumps. Equipment could help with flood mitigation, debris clean up, restoration efforts, transporting supplies and other activities as needed.

The Ontario Corps network can be mobilized within 24 to 72 hours to help communities hit hard by emergencies, deploying resources such as personnel, debris removal tools, supplies, flood barriers and drones.

People of all skill levels and professional backgrounds are encouraged to volunteer for Ontario Corps. Volunteers will be provided with training and matched with partner organizations based on their skill levels, interests and availability.