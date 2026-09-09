Dan Caswell Running For Mayor Of Huntsville

From Dan Caswell:

Lifelong Huntsville resident and former business owner Dan Caswell has

released his full action plan for Mayor of Huntsville. The plan is centred on responsible

spending, healthcare readiness, better infrastructure, strong core services, and a stronger voice for Huntsville at the District table.

The plan reflects a simple commitment: Putting Huntsville First. Caswell’s goal is to protect

what residents have built while planning responsibly for what comes next. His vision is for

Huntsville to remain safe, connected, healthy, and affordable for future generations.

Caswell said he would bring professional accountability and a purposeful approach to managing taxpayer dollars at Town Hall. He believes Huntsville must move beyond short-term budget fixes and begin planning thoughtfully for the community’s long-term future without placing an unnecessary burden on residents. Practical Budgeting and Real Accountability Caswell’s plan focuses on responsible, long-term financial management at the municipal level.

He is committing to:

• Creating a responsible budget that treats residents’ tax dollars with care, focuses on

what residents need, and ensures spending delivers real value for the community.

• Reviewing internal processes to reduce bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and help

projects move forward without unnecessary delays or added costs.

• Establishing a 10-year financial roadmap so Huntsville can prepare for major needs

instead of reacting from one budget year to the next.

Caswell noted that residents have experienced rising property taxes and special levies. He

believes they deserve confidence that their money is being managed carefully and that

municipal decisions are being made with Huntsville’s long-term future in mind.

Securing Huntsville’s Hospital Future Huntsville has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help secure a new hospital. Caswell believes the Town must plan ahead for its required $10 million local share while continuing to protect the roads, trails, infrastructure, and services residents already rely on.

As Mayor, Caswell will:

• Establish the Huntsville Community Hospital Fund, a dedicated municipal fund

created to secure the Town’s required $10 million local share while complementing the

Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Raise Muskoka campaign.

• Create an efficiency dividend that directs savings from improved processes, reduced

bottlenecks, controlled operational spending, and reduced service duplication at the

District level into the hospital fund.

• Protect emergency town reserves from being used for everyday operational expenses

and rebuild those reserves to healthy levels.

• Set clear financial milestones and establish a public dashboard so residents can track

Huntsville’s progress toward the $10 million goal.

Caswell said healthcare readiness is about more than a number in a municipal budget. It is

about ensuring that parents, spouses, children, neighbours, and friends can receive care close to home. He believes planning ahead now will help Huntsville remain prepared when that care matters most.

Roads, Trails, and Reliable Foundations

Roads, trails, sidewalks, parks, and public spaces are part of daily life for residents, workers, seniors, families, and visitors. Caswell’s plan focuses on practical improvements residents can see and experience while restoring the core standards and connections the community depends on.

As Mayor, Caswell will:

• Prioritize consistent, year-round road maintenance to keep streets safe, clean, and

dependable in every season.

• Keep trails, sidewalks, parks, and public spaces safe and accessible for residents of all

ages.

• Maintain the spaces that help define Huntsville’s identity and support active

transportation.

• Plan infrastructure responsibly so Huntsville can grow without losing its hometown

character or quality of life.

Caswell believes roads, trails, and public infrastructure are essential parts of everyday life. They include the roads residents use to get to work, the sidewalks seniors depend on, the trails families enjoy, and the fields where children practise and play. Residents deserve reliable infrastructure they can count on.

Huntsville’s Seat at the District Table

Caswell is also committing to stronger representation for Huntsville at the District level. His plan focuses on protecting local interests, respecting taxpayer dollars, and ensuring Huntsville has a meaningful role in regional decisions.

As Mayor, Caswell will:

• Work with the District to reduce service duplication and use tax dollars more efficiently.

• Build respectful partnerships with neighbouring municipalities to share the costs of major

projects and improve regional services.

• Put Huntsville first by ensuring local priorities are clearly represented.

• Help Huntsville lead important conversations and decisions instead of reacting to them

after the fact.

Caswell believes Huntsville should not be reacting from the sidelines. He wants the community to lead important conversations, work respectfully with regional partners, and ensure Huntsville’s priorities are properly represented.

Learn More and Get Involved

Residents are encouraged to learn more about Dan Caswell’s full action plan, follow campaign updates, and join the conversation about Huntsville’s future.

Visit the campaign website: caswellformayor.ca

Follow the campaign on Facebook: caswellformayor

Follow the campaign on Instagram: @caswellformayor