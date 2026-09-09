Rotary Club Of Penetanguishene Invites Community To First Annual Oktoberfest For Local Charities

Oktoberfest celebration is coming to Brian Orser Hall on Saturday, October 3, 2026, as the Rotary Club of Penetanguishene hosts an evening of food, music, fellowship, and fundraising in support of local charitable initiatives.

Running from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the event will bring together community members from across North Simcoe to enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest-inspired experience while helping Rotary continue its work supporting local organizations and community programs. Guests will enjoy a light Oktoberfest-themed meal, beverages and live entertainment from Stir It Up, a popular local band known for getting audiences on their feet.

“Rotary is built on the idea of service above self, and this event is a fun way for our community to come together while making a difference for others,” said Don Cooper, President, Rotary Club of Penetanguishene. “Every ticket purchased helps support charitable projects and organizations that strengthen our community.”

The evening will feature traditional Oktoberfest fare, including sausage, sauerkraut, salad, and pretzels, along with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments available for purchase.

Tickets are $50 until September 15, $60 after September 15, and $70 at the door. Table sponsorships are also available for $1,000 (includes 8 VIP tickets).

The Rotary Club of Penetanguishene has a long history of supporting local needs through fundraising, volunteerism, and community partnerships. Proceeds from Oktoberfest will help Rotary continue investing in charitable initiatives – from food banks to high school school bursaries – that benefit residents throughout the region.

For tickets and event information, visit: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/218/Stories/oktoberfest-2026.