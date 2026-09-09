Orillia OPP Looking For Tips After Aug. 21st Robbery

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that occurred on August 21 at approximately 7:00 AM around Elgin Street and Peter Street in the City of Orillia. A weapon was used to strike the youth victim by an unknown assailant. This was a targeted assault and there is no immediate concern for public safety.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the investigation or suspect to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number E261208176. To remain anonymous, you may submit your tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.