OPP Looking For Witnesses After Aug. 27th Collision On Hwy. 117

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Lake of Bays Fire Department, responded to a single vehicle collision.

On Thursday, August 27, 2026, at approximately 3:24 p.m., OPP officers, with Paramedics and fire services, responded to reports of a collision involving a 2026 Hyundai Palisade on Highway 117 near Longline Lake Road in Lake of Bays.

As a result of the collision, the driver and four passengers were transported to a local hospital. A 36-year-old female, from Whitby, was subsequently airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre, with serious, life altering injuries. Two other occupants sustained serious injuries, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 117 was closed for several hours as officers conducted their investigation.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.