Local Man Cycling 450+ Km In Support Of MADD Canada

August 6, 2018 was a day that changed Jeff Wilson’s life forever. His brother Scott, along with his niece Leaira and nephew Ryker, were travelling from Alberta to Ontario to spend a few weeks with family. When Scott didn’t answer his phone or show up for the flight, concern quickly turned to fear.

Not long after, the police came to Jeff’s door with the news that Scott and Leaira had been killed in a car accident, with Ryker having to be airlifted for emergency surgery due to his injuries.

They had been hit by an impaired driver.

Now Jeff, who is a personal trainer and owner of Rusted Iron Fitness, is setting out on a 450+ km solo bike ride in support of MADD Canada while also honouring his brother and niece.

The ride will begin on September 9 at Brooks Falls in Emsdale, a place that holds special meaning from when Jeff and Scott were growing up. From there, Jeff will continue making his way towards Dorchester, where both brothers attended high school and where Jeff and his family called home before recently moving to Katrine, Ont.

On September 12, Jeff will complete his journey by riding through Dorchester’s Cornfest before continuing on to the cemetery where Scott is buried.

“I use, and have always used, physical fitness and working out to help me through grief and anxiety,” Jeff said. “I always find some sort of healing through it.”

For Jeff, this ride is his way of honouring Scott and Leaira while raising funds for MADD Canada. It is also his way of continuing the conversation around the devastating and completely preventable consequences of impaired driving.

While the family hopes to raise more than $10,000, the biggest goal of the ride is to bring awareness to just how much impaired driving can affect others.

If you would like to make a donation in support of the ride, you can do so here.

Additionally, Rusted Iron Fitness merchandise will be available for purchase at Dorchester’s Cornfest, with all proceeds supporting the fundraiser.